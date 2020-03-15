Left Menu
Looking forward to playing cricket soon: Ferguson after negative coronavirus test

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson who was tested negative for the coronavirus said that he is looking forward to playing cricket soon.

  ANI
  • |
  Auckland
  • |
  Updated: 15-03-2020 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 13:33 IST
Looking forward to playing cricket soon: Ferguson after negative coronavirus test
New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson. Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson who was tested negative for the coronavirus said that he is looking forward to playing cricket soon. "I think everyone in every industry is probably feeling it a little bit. Not just us in sport. Certainly we want to play cricket but under these circumstances, we are following the directions of people in much higher power than me," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ferguson as saying.

"Yeah just taking it in my stride but looking forward to playing cricket soon. So I'll get back with the Aces boys tomorrow and see what the plan is going forward," he added. Earlier, the 28-year-old cricketer was put under 24-hour isolation after reporting a sore throat.

"Certainly got a few texts on Saturday but I was quick to announce that it was only a few cold symptoms and happy to be home now," said Ferguson "I just sort of had very, very mild cold symptoms and the procedures were as they were and followed by Tommy [Simsek, physio] and the support staff," he added.

On Friday, Australia won the first ODI against New Zealand by 71 runs. The remaining matches of the ODI series between the two teams have now been postponed until further notice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

