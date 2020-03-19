Jets release CB Johnson, reportedly retain CB Poole

The New York Jets officially released cornerback Trumaine Johnson and reportedly retained slot cornerback Brian Poole on Wednesday. The Jets signed Johnson to a five-year, $72.5 million contract in March 2018. His $11 million base salary for 2020 would have become guaranteed on Friday, but he was released with a reported post-June 1 designation, as expected.

Under terms of the recently approved collective bargaining agreement, designation allows New York to spread the cap hit over two seasons: $4 million in 2020 and $8 million in 2021. His release frees up $8 million in cap space starting June 1. Johnson, 30, joined the Jets after six seasons with the Rams, but injuries and ineffectiveness caused him to miss 15 games over the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

Johnson recorded 25 tackles and one interception in seven games in 2019. He has 393 tackles and 23 interceptions, including four pick-sixes, in 102 games with the Rams (2012-17) and Jets. Poole agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal, according to multiple reports.

The 27-year-old started 10 of 14 games last season, notching one interception, five pass breakups and 59 tackles. A former undrafted free agent out of Florida, Poole spent his first three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, starting 21 of 47 games. He has five interceptions and 24 pass breakups in 61 career games (31 starts).

--Field Level Media

