Left Menu
Development News Edition

BlackCaps to go in self-isolation after returning from Australia

Amid coronavirus scare, the New Zealand team have been put under 14-day self-isolation after returning from Australia.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Auckland
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 09:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 09:25 IST
BlackCaps to go in self-isolation after returning from Australia
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Image Credit: ANI

Amid coronavirus scare, the New Zealand team have been put under 14-day self-isolation after returning from Australia. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Thursday that all the 15 players and support staff who returned from Sydney last weekend had gone into lockdown at home after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's directive on March 18.

The Prime Minister advised all returning travellers to self-isolate for two weeks amid the COVID-19 outbreak, even if they arrived in the country before Sunday night's cut-off. "They [Black Caps players and touring staff] have all gone into self-isolation. We've passed on all the details about what self-isolation means and as far as we know they're all following it strictly," stuff.co.nz quoted NZC public affairs manager, Richard Boock, as saying.

NZC's Auckland headquarters will have a trial self-isolation day on Friday where staff will work from home, Boock said. Kiwis left Australia after the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy ODI series was postponed until further notice. The team suffered a 71-run loss in the first ODI in Sydney. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Paxful launches list of African women in Blockchain, Bitcoin industries

Blockchain technology is one of the most notable developments of our age. A recent Deloitte survey of senior executives worldwide in 2019 found that 53 of respondents said blockchain has become a critical priority an increase from last year...

Those asked to undergo quarantine should follow rules, else we will take strict action: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Those asked to undergo quarantine should follow rules, else we will take strict action Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Get detailed insights into your business partners and competitors with Tofler's Company360 Lite

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Mar 19 ANIBusinessWire India Want to know more about your competitors or business partners Want to explore your and other companys network Or want to know how the executives interact with other companies Toflers ne...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rules; ECB stimulus boosts bonds but not stocks

The dollar surged on Thursday as extraordinary steps by central banks across the world to stem a coronavirus-induced financial rout saw mixed success, boosting bonds but failing to halt losses in stocks.The dollar gained as investors rushed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020