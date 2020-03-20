Left Menu
Scotland cricketer Haq tests positive for COVID-19

  • London
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:36 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:06 IST
Scotland cricketer of Pakistani descent Majid Haq has tested positive for novel coronavirus but he is recovering, the 37-year-old announced on Friday. Haq, an off-spinner who played 54 ODIs and 24 T20Is for Scotland between 2006 and 2015, said he was being treated at Royal Alexandra Hospital in the Paisley area of Glasgow.

"Looking forward to potentially getting back home today after testing positive with Coronavirus. Staff at the RAH in Paisley have been good to me & thank you to everyone who has sent me messages of support. Insha Allah the Panther will be back to full health soon," he tweeted. There were 266 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scotland as of 9.00 am Thursday, part of 3,269 confirmed cases across the whole of the United Kingdom.

Haq last played for Scotland at the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. He was Scotland's all-time leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket with 60 wickets until being passed in 2019 by fast bowler Safyaan Sharif. He is still active in domestic cricket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

