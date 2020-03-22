Left Menu
Jets release CB Roberts

The New York Jets released cornerback Darryl Roberts, the team announced Saturday. The Jets will save $6 million by cutting Roberts, who was one season removed from signing a three-year, $18 million contract extension. Roberts was poised to make good on a $2 million guarantee Sunday.

Roberts began the season starting opposite Trumaine Johnson, who was released by the Jets on Thursday. The 29-year-old Roberts recorded 63 tackles and one interception while appearing in 13 games (10 starts) last season.

Roberts collected 172 tackles and three interceptions in 56 career games (26 starts) with the Jets (2016-19). He was initially selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft, although he did not play for the team. New York addressed its secondary on Saturday by signing former Los Angeles Rams safety Marqui Christian to a one-year deal, multiple media outlets reported.

Christian, 25, has registered a career high-tying 36 tackles in 2018 and 2019. He has posted 83 tackles in 55 career games (one start) with the Rams (2016-19). Christian was a fifth-round draft choice by the Arizona Cardinals in 2016 and released the following September.

The Jets also added guard/center Josh Andrews, agent Brett Tessler announced on Twitter. Andrews, 28, came off the bench for the Indianapolis Colts the past two seasons, appearing in nine total games. He appeared in 16 total games as a reserve for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2014-16. --Field Level Media

