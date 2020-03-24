Left Menu
British Olympics chief 'heartbroken' over postponed Games

  • London
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:17 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:17 IST
British Olympic Association chairman Hugh Robertson said he was "heartbroken" for the Tokyo organisers after the 2020 Games were postponed but stated there was no other option due to the coronavirus pandemic. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Tuesday that the Games had been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021.

"Clearly I am very sorry for, having delivered the 2012 Olympic Games as Olympic Minister, I have extremely good knowledge of how much hard work goes into an Olympics and a Paralympic Games," Robertson told AFP. "This is heartbreaking news for our many friends in Japan who have done superbly well to prepare for what I know will be an outstanding Games.

"However, the IOC had no option under the present circumstances but to reach the decision they did." Robertson admitted it was frustrating and upsetting for the athletes. "Clearly it is very sad news for the athletes but they will have their chance when the Games are re-scheduled," he said.

"The most important thing for them and much more so than Olympic glory is that they keep themselves, their friends and families safe at this deeply worrying time." Olympic Federation of Ireland CEO Peter Sherrard welcomed the decision. "This is the right call given the times that we are in," he said in a statement.

"Nonetheless we recognise it was a difficult call for Japan to make, and we are looking forward to working with the IOC and countries all over the world to make Tokyo 2021 a poignant moment for the whole world once these difficult times are over." The IOC had come under mounting pressure to postpone the Olympics, with teams, athletes and sports bodies all calling for a delay. The postponement comes after various federations announced they would pull out of the Tokyo Games, the highest-profile event to be affected by a virus that has wrecked the sporting calendar.

Almost two billion people across the world are in lockdown to prevent the further spread of a virus which according to an AFP tally has killed over 16,900 people and infected more than 386,000. AFP PDS PDS.

