Pandya brothers urge everyone to stay at home to contain COVID-19

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya on Sunday urged the people to stay at home to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country. Taking to Twitter Krunal posted a video in which he and his younger-brother Hardik can be seen playing cricket in their house amid the lockdown.

"Stay safe everyone. Avoid going out, you can have fun indoors as well just like me and my family had. We urge everyone to observe lockdown and stop the spread of the coronavirus," Pandya brothers said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all sporting action across the world had been stopped including the 13th edition of the IPL. The tournament has been suspended till April 15.

The country is under 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus that has a global impact. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 1,024 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 27 fatalities have been reported.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

