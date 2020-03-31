COVID-19: Rohit Sharma chips in with Rs 80 lakh

Star India batsman Rohit Sharma has donated Rs 80 lakh to fight the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic, saying the onus is on the citizens to help the country get back on its feet. Rohit, who is the vice-captain of the Indian ODI team, has donated Rs 45 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to the PM and CM's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) respectively.

He has given Rs 5 lakh to 'Zomato Feeding India', which is helping families affected by the ongoing national lockdown, and another Rs 5 lakh to help aid the welfare of stray dogs. "We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I've done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs. Let's get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra," tweeted the elegant right-handed batsman on Tuesday morning.

Rohit joined the list of top sportsmen comprising batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, his skipper Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and his Test teammate Ajinkya Rahane among others who have generously donated for the cause. Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the pandemic with the positive cases in the state standing at 225 till Tuesday morning.

In India, according to the union health ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 has increased to 32 while the cases have soared to 1,251 till Monday night.

