Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clarke among SFA staff to take 10 percent pay cut

PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:40 IST
Clarke among SFA staff to take 10 percent pay cut

Scotland boss Steve Clarke and Scottish Football Association (SFA) chief executive Ian Maxwell have taken a 10 percent cut in salary due to the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. All other national team coaches have also agreed a 10 percent reduction with immediate effect.

The SFA have reportedly missed out on up to �6 million ($7.5 million) in lost revenue due to the postponed European Championship qualifying playoff semi-final against Israel at Hampden and Scottish Cup semi-finals. Other members of SFA staff have been placed on furlough leave where the British government will guarantee 80 percent of income for employees up to a maximum of �2,500 per month.

"I am grateful to our people for their efforts in adapting to these challenging and unprecedented times," SFA president Rod Petrie said in a statement. Petrie has agreed to a 20 percent cut to his directors' remuneration and deferred all future income until the resumption of 'business as usual'.

"The impact of the virus on Scottish football is significant and from the Scottish FA's perspective alone, this has already resulted in the postponement of a sell-out match against Israel in the UEFA Nations League Play-Off and the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals and final at Hampden Park," Petrie added. "As the governing body, we have a responsibility to protect the national game and it is also our duty as a board to safeguard the future of our staff during what medical experts predict will be an enduring period of uncertainty and national lockdown.

"I stress this is a temporary measure in light of the severe impact COVID-19 has had on the association's income generation and I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and ongoing commitment to the national game." AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Papua New Guinea confirms outbreak of African swine fever - OIE

Papua New Guinea has confirmed its first cases of African swine fever among village pigs, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said. The cases occurred in four villages in the Mendi Munihu district of the Southern Highlands province...

Nizamuddin congregation participants stayed in 16 mosques in Delhi, police writes to city govt

The Delhi Police Special Branch on Tuesday wrote to the city government for taking immediate action with regard to people, including foreign nationals, who stayed in 16 mosques in the national capital after taking part in a religious congre...

Narayana Murthy family commits Rs 10 crore to Akshaya Patra

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and his family on Tuesday committed to offer Rs 10 crore to Akshaya Patra Foundation from their personal funds towards the COVID-19 relief work to distribute essential grocery boxes to the migrant laboure...

Rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine reports first coronavirus case

Rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine has reported the first case of the coronavirus, the health minister of the self-proclaimed republic, Olga Dolgoshapko told reporters in Donetsk on Tuesday.The conflict in eastern Ukraine, pitting Moscow-back...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020