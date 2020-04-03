Left Menu
Development News Edition

La Liga urges Spanish clubs to furlough staff to 'guarantee recovery'

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:57 IST
La Liga urges Spanish clubs to furlough staff to 'guarantee recovery'

La Liga urged its football clubs on Friday to furlough their staff to limit the economic damage caused by the coronavirus crisis and admitted an agreement with the Spanish Players' Union (AFE) over how to cover losses remains "very far away". Furloughed employees in Spain can claim up to 70 percent of their original salary, with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Alaves and Espanyol already using the government scheme to ease the financial strain as a result of the halt to the season.

In a statement, La Liga "urged affiliated clubs to initiate ERTEs (furloughs) due to force majeure authorised by the Government as an exceptional mechanism to reduce working hours avoid and mitigate the negative impact that COVID-19 is producing in the sector, and thus be able to guarantee their subsequent recovery". Yet the economic damage felt by clubs will be significant even if the season is completed and La Liga remains in discussions with AFE over to what extent players' wages should be affected.

The Spanish league said an agreement with the players' union was "very far away". La Liga estimates that financial losses could reach almost 960 million euros if the domestic campaign and European competitions like the Champions League and European League are not resumed.

That amount would be reduced to just over 300 million euros if games were played behind closed doors and almost 160 million euros if matches resume with fans. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid players and directors have agreed to take a 70 per cent pay cut and make extra contributions to supplement the salaries of non-playing staff affected by furloughs.

Alaves have announced they will apply cuts to all their employees while Espanyol will also initiate furloughs, although for playing staff only. Professional and amateur football has been suspended in Spain due to the coronavirus, which has devastated the country, causing almost 11,000 deaths, according to the latest figures on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief welcomes adoption of resolution by General Assembly on COVID19

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the adoption of a resolution that has called for intensified international cooperation to defeat the coronavirus, describing it as an important step in the fight against the pandemic ...

4 more COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, all linked with Tablighi Jamaat event: Himanta Sarma

Four more people have been found COVID-19 positive and all of them are associated with Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. Four more patients have been found Covid19 positive. Three of these ar...

Miscreants attack cop in Dakshina Kannada after he stops them from entering state

A police officer in Sullia town of Dakshina Kannada district got injured on Friday after unidentified youth pelted stones at him.The incident took place when the cop stopped them from entering into the state from Kerala in the view of natio...

EXCLUSIVE-Hailed by his crew, fired U.S. carrier captain to be reassigned during probe

Even as he is hailed as a hero by his crew, the fired commander of a coronavirus-stricken U.S. aircraft carrier is being reassigned while investigators consider whether he should face disciplinary action, acting U.S. Navy Secretary Thomas M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020