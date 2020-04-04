Report: TE Seals-Jones agrees to deal with Chiefs

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, Yahoo Sports reported Friday night. Financial terms were not disclosed for Seals-Jones, who likely will provide depth behind five-time Pro Bowl selection Travis Kelce.

Seals-Jones, 25, recorded 14 receptions for 229 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in 14 games (three starts) with the Cleveland Browns last season. Seals-Jones has 60 catches for 773 yards and eight touchdowns in 39 career games (nine starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2017-18) and Browns.

The reported addition of Seals-Jones comes after the Chiefs saw fellow tight end Blake Bell head to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. Deon Yelder and Nick Keizer are the lone remaining tight ends on Kansas City's roster behind the 30-year-old Kelce, who had 97 receptions for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns last season.

--Field Level Media

