Test spinner Stephen O'Keefe retires from 1st class cricket

Former Australia Test spinner Stephen O'Keefe has retired from first class cricket after being omitted from New South Wales' list of contracted players for the next domestic season. The 35-year-old left-armer, who took 35 wickets in nine tests — including 12 in a match against India at Pune in 2017 — confirmed Sunday his first class career is over.

O'Keefe took 16 wickets at 22.25 as New South Wales won the Sheffield Shield four-day title last season, the most by any spinner in the competition. Nathan Lyon remains New South Wales main spin option, though he frequently is unavailable because of international duties. O'Keefe said he was disappointed but accepted New South Wales' decision.

"It's been such a privilege to play for my country and captain my state but above everything else I'm most proud to have played alongside some of the best blokes I've ever met," he said. "When I think about my time playing cricket, that's what I'll miss most."

