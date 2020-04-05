Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mirabai Chanu urges people to follow PM's appeal and light diyas, candles to fight COVID-19

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Sunday urged people to follow the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light diyas and candles tonight at 9 pm for nine minutes to fight the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 16:34 IST
Mirabai Chanu urges people to follow PM's appeal and light diyas, candles to fight COVID-19
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu . Image Credit: ANI

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Sunday urged people to follow the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light diyas and candles tonight at 9 pm for nine minutes to fight the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis. Chanu took to Twitter and posted a video in which she said: "Our Prime Minister has appealed to us for lighting candle, diya or mobile's flashlight tonight at 9 pm for nine minutes. Following his appeal, we all will turn off the lights of our home and will light candles and diyas and will fight coronavirus."

The athlete captioned the video as: "I am ready to light candles and diyas for 9 minutes at 9 pm today. I request everyone to join this movement for our nation. Lets spread the power of light. @PMOIndia @narendramodi @KirenRijiju @manipurmygov @NBirenSingh @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @WeAreTeamIndia." Earlier, in a video message, the Prime Minister had asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against the COVID-19.

This is in follow up to the 'Taali, thali' event held on March 22, the day when 'Janata curfew' was observed throughout the country. Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies and clap to express their gratitude for all those who were 'working 24/7' to fight COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Sri Lanka T20 team need fine-tuning, says coach Arthur

Sri Lankas Twenty20 squad needs some adjustments, said coach Mickey Arthur, who will be overseeing the teams bid for a second 20-overs World Cup title later this year. In home fixtures last month, Sri Lanka swept a three-match one-day serie...

India's lone shooting portal completes 15 years

The countrys only website dedicated to shooting, indiashooting.com, on Sunday completed 15 years, during which time it has also been used by cricketers such as Mahendra Singh Dhoni to a import top-end rifle. Fifteen years ago on this day, f...

Unexploded mortar shell destroyed along LoC in JK's Poonch

The Armys anti-explosion experts on Sunday destroyed a live mortar shell in a forward area along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The shell had remained unexploded during the recent cross-border ...

In millions of homes, children have questions about corona -- and some lessons for adults

How do you explain to a child the science of something that is neither living nor dead How do you tell her that something invisible can kill people. What answer does a father have when his son asks whether he will be able to celebrate his b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020