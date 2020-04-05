Mirabai Chanu urges people to follow PM's appeal and light diyas, candles to fight COVID-19

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Sunday urged people to follow the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light diyas and candles tonight at 9 pm for nine minutes to fight the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis. Chanu took to Twitter and posted a video in which she said: "Our Prime Minister has appealed to us for lighting candle, diya or mobile's flashlight tonight at 9 pm for nine minutes. Following his appeal, we all will turn off the lights of our home and will light candles and diyas and will fight coronavirus."

The athlete captioned the video as: "I am ready to light candles and diyas for 9 minutes at 9 pm today. I request everyone to join this movement for our nation. Lets spread the power of light. @PMOIndia @narendramodi @KirenRijiju @manipurmygov @NBirenSingh @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @WeAreTeamIndia." Earlier, in a video message, the Prime Minister had asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against the COVID-19.

This is in follow up to the 'Taali, thali' event held on March 22, the day when 'Janata curfew' was observed throughout the country. Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies and clap to express their gratitude for all those who were 'working 24/7' to fight COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

