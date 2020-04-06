Pep Guardiola's mother dies after contracting coronavirus

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's mother Dolors Sala Carrio has died aged 82 after contracting with coronavirus here on Monday. "The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep's mother Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona, after contracting coronavirus. She was 82-year-old," City confirmed in a statement on Twitter.

"Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends," it added. In Spain, which took over Italy on Saturday, has further reported a continued fall in the number of confirmed cases and deaths.

A total of 6,023 new infections were registered between Saturday and Sunday, fewer than the 7,026 new cases in the previous 24 hours and 7,472 between Thursday and Friday, taking the country's total infection cases to 1,30,759. The number of deaths in Spain rose by 674 to 12,418 on Saturday, 135 fewer than 809 deaths seen in the previous 24 hours. It means the country has seen the new daily deaths fall for three consecutive days.

The lethal bug, which has spread across continents and territories, has infected at least 1.2 million and killed over 70,000 people globally. (ANI)

