Australia to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets for its content

Australia has ordered its Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to create a mandatory code of conduct which will force companies like Facebook, Google and others to pay news outlets for their content.

ANI | New York | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Australia has ordered its Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to create a mandatory code of conduct which will force companies like Facebook, Google and others to pay news outlets for their content. The code will also dictate data sharing, news sharing, and penalties will be imposed if companies do not follow the code, Engadget reported.

Government Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said it was "only fair" that news outlets get paid for the content they have been producing. Although there is no set date over the release of the final version of the code, a draft version is likely to be ready by the end of July. (ANI)

