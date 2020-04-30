Left Menu
Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass hits 10 million subscribers

Microsoft said that its video game subscription service -- Xbox Game Pass--has garnered 10 million subscribers, especially after the stay-at-home orders to contain coronavirus.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft said that its video game subscription service -- Xbox Game Pass--has garnered 10 million subscribers, especially after the stay-at-home orders to contain coronavirus. The service was launched in 2017 with more than 100 Xbox games for USD 9.99 per month.

However, a recent Microsoft launch provided a PC version of the service available for USD 4.99. The company said that gaming in particular "benefited from increased engagement" as people are following the guidelines of staying at home.

This led to "record engagement," The Verge quoted Microsoft communications chief Frank Shaw as saying. (ANI)

