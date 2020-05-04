Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 are now available in India

Microsoft on Monday announced that Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are now available in India via commercial authorised resellers, authorised retail and online partners at a starting price of Rs 98,999, Rs 72,999, and Rs 98,999 respectively.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:42 IST
Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 are now available in India
Representative Image (Photo/Microsoft India Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft on Monday announced that Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are now available in India via commercial authorised resellers, authorised retail and online partners at a starting price of Rs 98,999, Rs 72,999, and Rs 98,999 respectively. Designed with mobile productivity at its core, the latest Surface line-up products are more versatile, adaptable, and personal.

The all-new Surface Pro X is Microsoft's thinnest, lightest, most powerful and most connected 2-in-1 laptop ever. Pairing elegance with cutting-edge performance, it gives you more ways to be productive and achieve your goals. Measuring a mere 7.3mm and weighing at 774g, Surface Pro X stands out with a brilliant 13" edge-to-edge PixelSense Display and signature 3:2 ratio to help you maximise your workspace.

The device also features a custom processor developed in partnership with Qualcomm that delivers best-in-class graphics performance for true PC capability, integrated connectivity and low power consumption, and is coupled with full solid-state drive (SSD) size and speed, and dual 4K video output via USB-C. Curated for the modern worker, Surface Pro X will offer you ultimate mobility and lasting speed with the all-day battery life of up to 13 hours, fast-charging to about 80 per cent within just an hour and LTE connectivity. So, you're able to stay in touch and collaborate with one another efficiently.

Redesigned from the inside out, Surface Pro 7 is more powerful than ever with the latest quad-core, 10th Generation Intel Core processor, making it 2.3 times faster than previous generations. With its greater performance, users can work and play their way virtually anywhere. Surface Pro 7 now comes in 2 colours - Black and Platinum. Complete your experience on the Surface Pro 7 with the new and improved Signature Type Cover, Arc Mouse & Pen that complement your style with a choice of rich colours - that come in Ice Blue, Poppy Red, Black and Platinum.

While the all-new Surface Laptop 3 retains its iconic slim, sleek and lightweight design but is now twice as fast as previous generations, with faster multitasking and improved graphics. Now available in two sizes, 13.5 and 15 inches, the Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch features the latest 10th Generation Intel Core Processor for improved speed and performance, while the Surface Laptop 3 15-inch brings a larger display to the Surface Laptop family with an elegant, all-metal design and strong graphics performance powered by a custom AMD processor. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria will not extend state of emergency, but some curbs stay - minister

Bulgaria will not extend a state of emergency past its May 13 expiry date but some coronavirus restrictions will remain in force for two more months, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Monday.Bulgaria, declared the state of emergenc...

WB govt issues clarification on activities allowed outside containment zones during lockdown

The West Bengal government on Monday clarified on the additional activities that are being allowed outside the containment zones in the extended lockdown period apart from the ones allowed under the MHA order of May 1. Chief Secretary Rajiv...

More people come out on streets as offices, shops resume functioning in Delhi

Authorities eased curbs in the national capital on Monday after 40 days of strict lockdown, allowing government and private offices to function with limited number of staff, and permitting shops dealing in electronics and automobile parts t...

Delhi govt imposes 70% 'special corona fee' on liquor

Liquor in Delhi will cost more from Tuesday as the government has decided to impose a 70 per cent Special Corona Fee on its sale in the national capital, sources saidThe move will boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020