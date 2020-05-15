Left Menu
Taiwan Semiconductor to announce $12 bln U.S. factory -source

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 03:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 03:02 IST
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , the world's biggest contract manufacturer of computer chips, is expected to announce plans to build a $12 billion advanced chip factory in Arizona, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The announcement, expected as soon as Thursday, coincides with an effort by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to bring more foreign manufacturing to the United States. The source the plant will be located in Arizona and create as many as 1,600 jobs. TSMC also has an older chip facility in Washington State.

TSMC did not immediately return a request for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported TSMC's plans. TSMC is a major supplier to Apple Inc. The Taiwanese company makes the chips that power Apple's iPhones, and the iPhone maker works closely with the chip manufacturer to become the first to take advantage of new advances in its chipmaking processes.

Semiconductors play a key role in both consumer electronics and defense equipment. The vast majority of the most advanced chips are made in Asia, which has caused concern among U.S. officials as a strategic rivalry with China deepens. While Intel Corp has major manufacturing operations in the United States, it supplies only its own chips rather than making them for outside customers.

The Trump administration has been in talks with both Intel and TSMC to build a plant in the United States. Last week, TSMC said it had been considering the United States as a location for a new factory but that there was "no concrete plan yet."

A source familiar with the matter said TSMC had worked with officials in the Commerce Department on plans that could be announced this week. Last week, Intel said it was in discussions with the Department of Defense about improving domestic sources for microelectronics and related technology.

The Department had been working with companies to bolster the supply chain for microprocessors, a person familiar with the matter said. The TSMC announcement is not expected to derail the Pentagon’s efforts, despite the Commerce Department working on the TSMC deal independently, the person said. Apple and Intel declined to comment.

