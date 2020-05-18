Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan launches new unit to step up defense in outer space

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:36 IST
Japan launches new unit to step up defense in outer space
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Japan launched its new space defense unit Monday to monitor and counter threats to the country's satellites. The Space Operations Squadron, part of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force, starts with 20 members and is expected to grow to about 100 members once the unit is fully operational in 2023.

The role of the unit is mainly to monitor and protect Japanese satellites from enemy attacks or space debris. It will also conduct satellite-based navigation and communications for other troops in the field. The launch of the new unit comes amid growing Japanese concern that China and Russia are seeking ways to interfere, disable or destroy satellites.

The unit will cooperate with US Space Command that President Donald Trump established last year, as well as Japan's space exploration agency, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Defense Minister Taro Kono said. "It is important that we gain superiority in the space domain as well," Kono said Monday at a launch ceremony. "We must adapt to the new security environment as soon as possible." Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pushed for Japan's Self-Defense Force to expand its international role and capability by bolstering cooperation and weapons compatibility with the U.S., as it increasingly works alongside American troops and as it grows concerned about the increasing capabilities of China and North Korea.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs agree on resuming training

The shareholders in Englands football competition, Premier League, on Monday voted unanimously to return to small-group training from May 19. All the clubs have agreed that this is the first step towards restarting the Premier League which ...

ANALYSIS-Lebanon's IMF rescue plan fails to set reform roadmap

A recovery plan Lebanon is negotiating with the IMF expertly diagnoses the bankrupt states colossal losses but fails to commit to radical reform, the vital ingredient needed for a financial bailout of the countrys sinking economy.The 53-pag...

Stripe picks $1 mln in carbon-removal projects to spur industry

The billionaire brothers who control San Francisco-based online payments company Stripe are spending a quarter of a million dollars to import special sand to a remote Caribbean beach.But founders Patrick and John Collison are not creating a...

Karnataka eases lockdown norms; allows buses, autos, cabs to start from Tuesday

Easing restrictions further as the COVID-19 induced lockdown entered the fourth phase, the Karnataka government on Monday allowed public transport services to operate from May 19, except in containment zones. Following the recent spike in c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020