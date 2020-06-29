Left Menu
Microsoft rolls out new 'Windows File Recovery' tool to retrieve deleted documents

Tech company Microsoft is rolling out its own Windows File Recovery tool, designed to retrieve files that are mistakenly deleted.

29-06-2020
Microsoft logo. Image Credit: ANI

Tech company Microsoft is rolling out its own Windows File Recovery tool, designed to retrieve files that are mistakenly deleted. According to The Verge, Windows File Recovery is a command-line app that will recover a variety of files and documents from local hard drives, USB drives, and even SD cards from cameras. However, the recovery of files on cloud storage or network file shares is not supported.

Like any file recovery tool, the user needs to use it as soon as possible on deleted files to ensure they have not been overwritten. The user will able to use Microsoft's new tool to recover MP3 files, MP4 videos, PDF documents, JPEG images, and typical Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents. The multinational tech company's file recovery tool has a default mode that's designed primarily for NTFS file systems. It will recover files from a corrupted disk or after one has formatted a disk.

Moreover, a second signature mode will likely be the more popular option, allowing users to recover specific file types across FAT, exFAT, and ReFS file systems. This signature mode may also take longer to retrieve files. The new tool--Windows File Recovery will be a useful feature for anyone who has accidentally deleted an important document or wiped a drive clean by mistake.

Microsoft already provides a Previous Versions feature in Windows 10 that lets a user recover documents you may have deleted, but one will have to specifically enable this using a File History feature which is disabled by default. (ANI)

