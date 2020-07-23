Left Menu
Development News Edition

China launches independent, unmanned Mars mission

If successful, the Tianwen-1, or "Questions to Heaven", which is the name of a poem written two millennia ago, will make China the first country to orbit, land and deploy a rover in its inaugural mission. There will be challenges ahead as the craft nears Mars, Liu Tongjie, spokesman for the mission, told reporters ahead of the launch.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-07-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 11:11 IST
China launches independent, unmanned Mars mission
Image Credit:

China successfully launched an unmanned probe to Mars on Thursday in its first independent mission to another planet, a bid for global leadership in space and a display of its technological prowess and ambition. China's largest carrier rocket, the Long March 5 Y-4, blasted off with the probe at 12:41 p.m. (0441 GMT) from Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island of Hainan.

The probe is expected to reach Mars in February where it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days. If successful, the Tianwen-1, or "Questions to Heaven", which is the name of a poem written two millennia ago, will make China the first country to orbit, land, and deploy a rover in its inaugural mission.

There will be challenges ahead as the craft nears Mars, Liu Tongjie, spokesman for the mission, told reporters ahead of the launch. "When arriving in the vicinity of Mars, it is very critical to decelerate," he said.

"If the deceleration process is not right, or if flight precision is not sufficient, the probe would not be captured by Mars," he said, referring to gravity on Mars taking the craft down to the surface. Liu said the probe would orbit Mars for about two and a half months and look for an opportunity to enter its atmosphere and make a soft landing.

"Entering, deceleration, and landing (EDL) is very difficult (process). We believe China's EDL process can still be successful, and the spacecraft can land safely," Liu said. Eight spacecraft - American, European, and Indian - are either orbiting Mars or on its surface with other missions underway or planned.

The United Arab Emirates launched a mission to Mars on Monday, an orbiter that will study the planet's atmosphere. The United States has plans to send a probe in the coming months that will deploy a rover called Perseverance, the biggest, heaviest, most advanced vehicle sent to the Red Planet by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

China's probe will carry several scientific instruments to observe the planet's atmosphere and surface, searching for signs of water and ice. China previously made a Mars bid in 2011 with Russia, but the Russian spacecraft carrying the probe failed to exit the Earth's orbit and disintegrated over the Pacific Ocean.

A fourth planned launch for Mars, the EU-Russian ExoMars, was postponed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and technical issues.

TRENDING

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

Backstreet Rookie’s portrayal augments Ji Chang-wook & Kim Yoo-jung’s rumoured relationship

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Series on Hillary Clinton in development at Hulu

Politician Hillary Clintons life is the subject of new series Rodham, which will take place in a world where she never married former US president Bill Clinton. Hulu has optioned the rights to Curtis Sittenfelds alternative history book Rod...

China state media blasts Houston consulate shutdown as Trump election gambit

The U.S. governments order to China to shut its consulate in Houston is an attempt to blame Beijing for U.S. failures ahead of the November presidential election, Chinese state media said in editorials on Thursday.The United States said on ...

Australia investigator in Citi cartel case raps colleague over personal email use

An Australian investigator who helped bring criminal cartel charges against Citigroup Inc and Deutsche Bank AG departed from correct process by sending sensitive documents to his personal email address, a colleague told a court on Thursday....

Study explains how neurons reshape inside body fat to boost its calorie-burning capacity

Many previous research papers have suggested that one can lose fat by eating less or moving more. However, despite studying it for decades, the biology underlying this equation remains mysterious. What really ignites the breakdown of stored...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020