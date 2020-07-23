Left Menu
Development News Edition

China launches its first unmanned mission to Mars

China's probe will carry 13 scientific instruments to observe the planet's atmosphere and surface, searching for signs of water and ice. "Scientists believe there was an ancient ocean in the southern Utopia Planitia.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-07-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 20:40 IST
China launches its first unmanned mission to Mars
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China successfully launched an unmanned probe to Mars on Thursday in its first independent mission to another planet, in a display of its technological prowess and ambition to join an elite club of space-faring nations. China's largest carrier rocket, the Long March 5 Y-4, blasted off with the probe at 12:41 p.m. (0441 GMT) from Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island of Hainan.

In 2020, Mars is at its closest to Earth, at a distance of about 55 million km (34 million miles), in a window of about a month that opens once every 26 months. The probe is expected to reach Mars in February where it will try to land in Utopia Planitia, a plain in the northern hemisphere, and deploy a rover to explore for 90 days.

If successful, the Tianwen-1, or "Questions to Heaven", the name of a poem written two millennia ago, will make China the first country to orbit, land and deploy a rover in its inaugural mission. Since 1960, half of all the 50-plus missions to Mars including flybys had failed, due to technical problems. Only a handful attempted to land on the planet.

Challenges multiply for those attempting a landing - from ensuring a precise deceleration of the spacecraft to navigating the planet's sometimes violent atmosphere. "The mission must necessarily be challenging, and not be following in the footsteps of others completely," Liu Tonjie, mission spokesman, told Reuters after the launch in an interview.

"This is an exploration project, so there will be no 100% assurance of success. If the mission is unsuccessful, or if there are problems, we will continue to push ahead, re-establish the project, and re-commit." China previously made a Mars bid in 2011 with Russia, but the Russian spacecraft carrying the probe failed to exit the Earth's orbit and disintegrated over the Pacific Ocean.

Eight spacecraft - American, European and Indian - are currently either orbiting Mars or on its surface, with other missions underway or planned. The United Arab Emirates launched a $200 million mission to Mars on Monday, an orbiter that will study the planet's atmosphere.

The United States' upcoming 2020 mission costs more than $2 billion. Liu declined to give a cost estimate for China's mission, but said expenses have been "very economical" when spread out over the six years since research and development began in 2014.

NEW SINO-U.S. FRICTIONS? The next U.S. mission may be launched as soon as end-July. The probe will deploy a rover called Perseverance, the biggest, heaviest, most advanced vehicle sent to the Red Planet by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

NASA's InSight is currently probing the interior of Mars on a plain called Elysium Planitia. Curiosity, a car-sized rover deployed by NASA, is studying soil and rocks in Gale Crater, searching for the building blocks of life. Asked if Tianwen-1 would present new frictions with the United States, Liu told Reuters the Chinese mission is a scientific exploration project not to compete with anyone but cooperate with each other.

"From our point of view, Mars is large enough for multiple countries to explore and carry out missions," Liu said in an interview, when asked if there was a chance the Chinese rover would meet with Curiosity and InSight. China's probe will carry 13 scientific instruments to observe the planet's atmosphere and surface, searching for signs of water and ice.

"Scientists believe there was an ancient ocean in the southern Utopia Planitia. At a place where an ancient ocean and land meet, scientists hope to make a lot of discoveries," Liu said.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Calcutta HC to function regularly on restricted scale: Chief Justice

In order to strike a balance between access to justice and precautions to be taken owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered that the court may function regularly on a restricted scale ...

Delhi reports 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Delhi on Thursday reported 1,041 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 1,27,364. According to a bulletin of Delhi government, 26 deaths were reported today taking the death toll to 3,745.As many as 1,...

WHO chief denounces 'unacceptable' comments questioning his independence

The head of the World Health Organization said on Thursday that reported comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo questioning his independence were untrue and would not distract the organisation from its work in fighting the coronavi...

Kuwait to shorten curfew, allow hotels and mosques to restart

Kuwait will shorten its nightly curfew and reopen hotels and mosques next week in the latest relaxation of its coronavirus restrictions, the government said on Thursday.The Gulf country said it would enter phase three of its coronavirus res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020