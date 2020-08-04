Left Menu
Migrate your Google Play Music data over to YouTube Music by Dec 2020

Google said that it will notify all users ahead of subscriptions being canceled or before they lose access to their Google Play Music library and data.

Updated: 04-08-2020 21:35 IST
Migrate your Google Play Music data over to YouTube Music by Dec 2020
Image Credit: Google

Google has announced that starting in September 2020 in New Zealand and South Africa and in October for all other global markets, Google Play Music users will no longer be able to stream from or use the app, adding that they can easily migrate any purchases over to YouTube Music through December 2020.

Google Play listeners will also have the option to delete their data and they will be notified before they lose access to their Google Play Music library and data.

"Today we're announcing two important updates. First, YouTube Music will replace Google Play Music by December 2020. Users will have the opportunity to transfer their music libraries from Google Play Music to YouTube Music in that timeframe. Second, in the coming months, Google Play Music users will no longer be able to stream from or use the Google Play Music app," Team YouTube wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Furthermore, starting in late August, users will not be able to use the Music Manager to purchase and pre-order music or upload and download music from Google Play Music. For migrating their music library and playlists to YouTube music, users can use the transfer tool or Google Takeout to export data and download their purchased and uploaded music.

Additionally, users unwilling to transfer their accounts to Youtube Music can cancel their subscription at the end of the billing cycle. Google said that it will notify all users ahead of subscriptions being canceled or before they lose access to their Google Play Music library and data.

"Over the last few years, we've worked to build a fantastic fan experience on YouTube Music, merging the very best of Google Play Music with the very best of YouTube. We can't wait for you to start exploring YouTube Music features and discovering new music favorites along the way," the post further added.

