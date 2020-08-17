Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

It "makes clear that we're covering off-the-shelf designs that Huawei may be seeking to purchase from a third-party design house," one Commerce Department official told Reuters. A separate Commerce official said the order aims to "ensure the ability for foreign-produced items to backfill" chips covered under the restrictions in May are subject to the same U.S. oversight.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 17:00 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

The Trump administration is set to announce on Monday it will further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co, aimed at cracking down on its access to commercially available chips, officials briefed on the matter said.

The U.S. Commerce Department actions will expand restrictions announced in May aimed at preventing the Chinese telecommunications giant from obtaining semiconductors without a special license - including chips made by foreign firms that have been developed or produced with U.S. software or technology. The administration will also add 38 Huawei affiliates in 21 countries to the U.S. government's economic blacklist, the sources said, raising the total to 152 affliates since Huawei was first added in May 2019.

"Huawei and its affiliates have worked through third parties to harness U.S. technology in a manner that undermines U.S. national security and foreign policy interests,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement to Reuters, adding: "this multi-pronged action demonstrates our continuing commitment to impede Huawei’s ability to do so." With U.S.-China relations at their worst in decades, Washington is pushing governments around to world to squeeze Huawei out, arguing it would hand over data to the Chinese government for spying. Huawei denies it spies for China.

The new actions, effective immediately, should prevent Huawei’s attempts to circumvent U.S. export controls, the sources said. It "makes clear that we're covering off-the-shelf designs that Huawei may be seeking to purchase from a third-party design house," one Commerce Department official told Reuters.

A separate Commerce official said the order aims to "ensure the ability for foreign-produced items to backfill" chips covered under the restrictions in May are subject to the same U.S. oversight. A new separate rule will stipulate that all companies on the economic blacklist will require a license when a company like Huawei on the list acts "as a purchaser, intermediate consignee, ultimate consignee, or end user," the sources said.

The 38 additional Huawei entities added to the blacklist include Huawei cloud units in Beijing, Hong Kong, Paris, Berlin and Mexico. The Commerce Department is separately adding addresses for four Huawei assembly locations on the Entity List "so no one unwittingly is moving items" to those locations, a Commerce official said.

The department also confirmed it will not extend a temporary general license that expired Friday for users of Huawei devices and telecommunication providers. Parties must now submit license applications for transactions previously authorized by the temporary license. The Commerce Department will adopt a limited permanent authorization for Huawei entities to allow "ongoing security research critical to maintaining the integrity and reliability of existing" networks and equipment, the sources said.

Existing U.S. restrictions have already had a heavy impact on Huawei and its suppliers have already taken action on the May restrictions which do not fully go into effect until Sept 15. On Aug. 8, financial magazine Caixin reported it will stop making its flagship Kirin chipsets next month due to U.S. pressure on Huawei’s suppliers.

“From Sept. 15 onward, our flagship Kirin processors cannot be produced,” Richard Yu, head of Huawei’s consumer business unit was quoted as saying. “Our AI-powered chips also cannot be processed. This is a huge loss for us." Huawei’s HiSilicon division has relied on software from U.S. companies such as Cadence Design Systems Inc and Synopsys Inc to design its chips and it outsourced the production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) , which uses equipment from U.S. companies.

TSMC has said it will not ship wafers to Huawei after Sept. 15.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Halep withdraws from U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns

World number two Simona Halep of Romania will not travel to New York to take part in the U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns, she said on Monday.After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we ar...

DRC President urges to fast-track processes to valorization of natural gas

Surrounded by major African oil gas producers Republic of Congo and Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC has so far remained relatively absent of Africas league of hydrocarbons producers. In 2019, only French independent Perenco pr...

Cong steps up attack on Facebook; accuses it of 'inaction' on hate content

Facebooks inaction against hate content destabilises democracy in India, the Congress alleged on Monday, sharpening its criticism of the global social media giant after a US media report claimed that it refused to apply hate speech rules to...

Not averse to imposing stricter restrictions to check further COVID-19 spread: Punjab CM

Amid a spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said he was not averse to taking harsher measures to check further spread of the virus. Though Singh did not rule out a fresh lockdown, especial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020