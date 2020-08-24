Left Menu
OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.5 update in India and globally

The latest update brings a couple of improvements to the system, camera, and power consumption. As usual, the update is being rolled out in batches, hence a limited number of OnePlus Nord users will receive it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 09:03 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord, the latest mid-ranger from OnePlus has started receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.5 update in India and globally. The update is arriving with the build number 10.5.5.AC01DA in Indian models and 10.5.5.AC01AA​ in global models while the update will shortly arrive in Europe with build number 10.5.5.AC01BA.

The latest update brings a couple of improvements to the system, camera, and power consumption. As usual, the update is being rolled out in batches, hence a limited number of OnePlus Nord users will receive it. A broader rollout will begin in a few days, the company said in a post on the community forum.

Here's the complete changelog for the Oneplus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.5 update:

System

  • Improved volume adjustment interface
  • Fixed system reboot issue when free-form is enabled
  • Fixed issue of OnePlus Notes always running in the background

Camera

  • Improved image clarity of the front camera in low light
  • Improved image clarity of macro camera

Power

  • Improved general power consumption
  • Improved charging experience

The OnePlus Nord was launched in July 2020 and carries a price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB+64GB model in India. It has two more storage variants- 8GB + 128GB model priced at Rs. 27,999 and 12GB + 256GB model at Rs. 29,999 and two color variants- Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

As for the specifications, the device comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord boasts a quad-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The top left-aligned dual punch-hole cut-out houses a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degrees field-of-view.

Nord packs a 4,100 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10.

