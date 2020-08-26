ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

The Asus Zenfone 7 series comprising the Zenfone 7 and the Zenfone 7 Pro has been launched in Taiwan today. Key highlights of the series include- 90hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon chipset, triple flip camera, and 5,000mAh battery.

The Zenfone 7 has two memory variants- 6GB+128GB model and 8GB+128GB model priced at TWD 21,990 (approx. Rs 55,700 / USD 750) and TWD 23,990 (Rs 60,766), respectively. On the other hand, the Zenfone 7 Pro has a single 8GB+256GB storage model priced at TWD27,990 ( approx. Rs 70,900).

Zenfone 7/7 Pro: Specifications and features

The Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro boast a 6.67-inch 90hz AMOLED display with 2,340 x 1,080-pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick authentication.

Image Credit: Twitter (@ishanagarwal24)

Cameras onboard the phones include a 64-megapixel main lens powered by Sony IMX686 sensor with PDAF and optical image stabilization (only in Pro), a 12-megapixel super-wide-angle lens powered by Sony IMX363 sensor with dual PDAF and an 8-megapixel Telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom and OIS (only in Pro model).

The Zenfone 7 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB internal storage while the Pro variant adopts Snapdragon 865+ chipset along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 356GB of internal storage. Both the phones run ZenUI 7 on top of Android 10 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W USB Type-C fast charging.