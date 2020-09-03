Galaxy Book Flex 5G laptop features 13MP camera, Intel's latest processor, SIM slot

Samsung on Thursday launched the Galaxy Book Flex 5G, a 2-in-1 convertible laptop featuring Intel's latest powerful processor, 13MP world-facing camera, built-in S Pen and next-generation connectivity.

The Galaxy Book Flex 5G features a 13.3-inch FHD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and a backlit keyboard. The laptop is powered by the new 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics paired with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB SSD (NVMe) storage. The newly-launched 11th Gen Core processors promise to deliver up to 2.7x faster content creation, more than 20% faster office productivity and more than 2x faster gaming plus streaming over other competing products in the market.

The device runs Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro operating system.

The laptop features a 720p front-facing HD camera and a 13-megapixel world-facing camera for capturing shots and videos. Additional features include a fingerprint sensor for authentication, Sound by AKG, a 69.7Wh battery, Samsung Notes and a built-in S Pen.

It features the all-new Intel Evo platform that offers best-in-class wired and wireless connectivity including 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.1, 4 x Thunderbolt ports, USB C and USB 3.0 ports, 1 x HDMI, UFS and microSD card slot, SIM slot and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack.

The Galaxy Book Flex 5G comes in a single Royal Silver color. Samsung has not revealed the availability and pricing details of the new 5G-enabled 2-in-1 convertible laptop.

Infographics: Galaxy Book Flex 5G

Image Credit: Samsung