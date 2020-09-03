Left Menu
President welcomes launch of contact tracing app 'COVID Alert SA'

The Presidency said the global experience has demonstrated the risk of a resurgence of infections, or a second wave, once restrictions on social and economic activity are lifted

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-09-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 14:43 IST
President welcomes launch of contact tracing app 'COVID Alert SA'
COVID Alert South Africa is a cutting-edge mobile application that uses the exposure notification system created by Apple and Google, in line with global best practice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the launch of the Bluetooth-enabled mobile application, COVID Alert South Africa, which will strengthen South Africa's contact tracing efforts.

The mobile application was launched by the Department of Health on Wednesday.

The Presidency said the global experience has demonstrated the risk of a resurgence of infections, or a second wave, once restrictions on social and economic activity are lifted

"While the trajectory of the epidemic in South Africa has stabilised, such a resurgence remains a real and present danger in our own country," said the Presidency in a statement.

The most effective way to achieve suppression of the virus and prevent outbreaks from occurring again is to identify positive cases and trace and isolate their contacts as quickly as possible in order to break the chain of transmission.

COVID Alert South Africa is a cutting-edge mobile application that uses the exposure notification system created by Apple and Google, in line with global best practice.

It uses Bluetooth technology to notify users if they have been in contact with the Coronavirus, including strangers in retail stores, in public transport or in any public space.

To make it possible for all South Africans to benefit from the use of the app, all mobile network operators in the country have zero-rated the app.

The app is designed to protect users' privacy and does not track a user's location or collect any personally identifiable information.

The system is fully anonymous and a user's identity is not revealed to their contacts if they report a positive diagnosis.

"The launch of this app is a significant milestone in our country's fight against Coronavirus and will play an important role in preventing a second wave of infections. We must work together to prevent a resurgence at all costs," said the President on Wednesday.

President Ramaphosa also congratulated the National Department of Health and its partners, who have, through this collaboration, proved South Africa's significant and growing capacity for innovation.

"I encourage every South African to download this app, which is an important, innovative and necessary part of protecting ourselves, our families, our co-workers and our communities.

"The more South Africans download the app, the more effective it will be in stopping the second wave of COVID-19 infection. But even as we use the app, we must still wear cloth masks, wash or sanitise our hands regularly, maintain social distancing and take all other precautions to keep safe.

"Let's use COVID Alert South Africa. The power is in our hands," said President Ramaphosa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

