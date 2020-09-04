Left Menu
Development News Edition

China launches reusable spacecraft, keeps mission details secret

The spacecraft was launched on a Long March-2F carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. After a period of in-orbit operation, the spacecraft will return to a predetermined landing site in China.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 04-09-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 18:41 IST
China launches reusable spacecraft, keeps mission details secret

China on Friday successfully launched a reusable experimental spacecraft whose mission details have been kept secret, according to media reports. The spacecraft was launched on a Long March-2F carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

After a period of in-orbit operation, the spacecraft will return to a predetermined landing site in China. It will test reusable technologies during its flight, providing technological support for the peaceful use of space, it said. However, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported that the space mission has been shrouded in secrecy.

Quoted an official memo circulating on social media, the Post said staffers and visitors to the launch site have been warned against filming the lift-off and even discussing it online. The document also says "all units should strengthen personnel security education and personnel management during missions to ensure that there is no leakage of secrets." A Chinese military source said "there are many firsts in this launch. The spacecraft is new, the launch method is different. That's why we need to make sure there is extra security." The official declined to comment on the details of the mission but suggested "maybe you can take a look at the US X-37B".

The X-37B is an unmanned space plane that operates like a smaller version of the Space Shuttle, which is launched by a rocket and cruises back to earth for a runway landing. It has flown four classified missions to date, carrying secret payloads on long-duration flights in Earth orbit, the Post report said.

Friday's launch comes weeks after China launched Tianwen-1, the country’s first Mars mission, from Hainan in late July. The China National Space Administration said its spacecraft, including an orbiter, lander and rover, was performing well on its way to Mars.

A month before that, China completed the network of satellites for its BeiDou navigation network, a competitor to the Global Positioning System (GPS) system of the US..

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-McLaren pay tribute to F1 veteran after 55 years of service

McLaren are paying tribute at the Italian Grand Prix to their longest-serving team member Ray Tex Rowe as he heads to retirement after 55 years with the former champions. The teams Formula One cars have Rowes name and length of service on t...

In auto sector, we should move towards global dominance, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Railways Piyush Goyal has said that in the auto sector, we should move towards global dominance, in terms of auto components and automobiles. Addressing the Society of Indian Automobile Manufactur...

ISL organisers invite bids for a new team this season, decks cleared for East Bengal

Indian Super League organisers on Friday invited bids for a new team for the upcoming season, a development which is expected to clear the decks for East Bengal joining the cash-rich football event. East Bengal on Wednesday got an investor ...

Goyal asks auto firms to reduce royalty payments to their parent companies

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday asked automobile companies present in India to reduce royalty payments to their parent firms as it would help them to sail through the crisis easily. The minister said this while address...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020