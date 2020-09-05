Left Menu
Honor Watch ES: An affordable smartwatch with AMOLED display, 10-day battery life

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 05-09-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 09:34 IST
Honor Watch ES: An affordable smartwatch with AMOLED display, 10-day battery life

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 1.64 "AMOLED touch display
  • 95 workout modes
  • 24/7 heart rate monitor
  • Stress and Sleep Monitor
  • 10-day of battery life

At the IFA 2020 event, Honor unveiled the Watch ES alongside the Honor Watch GS Pro rugged smartwatch. The Honor Watch ES features a rectangular AMOLED display and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 10 days.

The smartwatch carries a price tag of EUR 99.9 (approx. Rs 8,700) and will be available for pre-order across European markets at a discounted price of EUR 79.9 (approx. Rs 7,000) from September 7. The watch will go on sale on September 28 in three color variants- Meteorite black, Coral pink, and Icelandic white.

Honor Watch ES: Specs and features

Talking about the design, the Honor Watch ES features a 2.5D glass cover and a side function button. It has a 1.64-inch AMOLED HD color display with a 456 x 280-pixel resolution and supports always-on display with multiple animated and customized watch faces to choose from.

The watch is equipped with DK3.5 + ST processor and 180 mAh battery that the company claims will last up to 10 days on a single charge. It supports magnetic fast-charging that refills the battery from 0 to 70 percent in 30 minutes.

As for health and fitness tracking, the smartwatch comes with TruSleep 2.0 technology to monitor sleep quality, TruSeenTM 4.0 technology for 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor for measuring the blood oxygen level, TruRelaxTM technology for stress management and menstrual cycle tracking.

Further, it supports 95 different workout modes including 10 professional and 85 customized training modes. The watch comes with a virtual personal trainer that offers 12 fitness courses and 44 workout animations.

Additional features onboard the Honor Watch ES include incoming call/message notifications, remote smartphone music and camera control, weather updates and Bluetooth.

The watch measures 46mm x 30mm x 10.7mm and weighs 21g without a strap.

