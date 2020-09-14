Oppo unveils Android 11-based ColorOS 11: Features and roll-out timeline

Oppo today launched the latest version of its custom Android skin i.e. the ColorOS 11 based on the Android 11 operating system. Starting today, the beta version of the ColorOS 11 is available in India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia and Egypt with a limited 5000 quotas.

The Android 11-based ColorOS 11 brings a host of new features including:

3-finger translate: Powered by Google lens, this feature allows users to take a screenshot with the 3-finger gesture and instantly translate the content to any language.

FlexDrop: It allows for resizing the app into a small floating window or an even smaller mini-window with just a swipe.

Oppo Relax 2.0: The updated Oppo Relax feature brings the sound of the cities from around the world including the rain sounds, local markets, oceans crashing, and the chirping of birds.

Customizable Dark Mode: The update dark mode provides 3 color schemes- Enhanced (pitch dark), Medium (blue dark), and Gentle (gray dark) with varied darkness intensity. The dark mode can also be adjusted on the icons and wallpapers on the home page.

Nearby Share: As the name suggests, with this feature, users can connect with the nearby Android devices, no matter the brand, and share content including photos, videos and even APK files

Always-on Display: In addition to a wide variety of styles and patterns already offered by the Always-on Display feature, users can craft a unique pattern for their own AOD.

Introducing the new #OPPOColorOS11 Always-on Display feature, it offers a wide variety of styles and patterns to truly represent your style. The content of Always-on Display is not just automatically generated, but created by users with just one stroke to craft a unique pattern. pic.twitter.com/76rL5geUt3 — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) September 14, 2020

Other customizations: In addition to crafting their own AODs, users can their own ringtones and wallpapers.

Oppo Sans: With the new open-source OPPO Sans, one can select different fonts for their UI and adjust font size according to their needs and preferences.

Coming to the privacy and security aspect, Oppo said that it has collaborated with industry-leading third parties such as ISO, ePrivacy, and TrustArt to conduct security tests to ensure that the ColorOS 11 process and product meet the highest standards and requirements.

ColorOS 11 Beta Version Roll-out Timeline:

Starting:

Sept 14: Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

Sept 30: Oppo Reno 3 4G, Reno 3 Pro 4G, F17 Pro

October: Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G

November: Oppo Reno 4 5G, Reno 4 Pro 5G

December: Reno 4 4G, F11/F11 Pro, F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition, Opp A9/A92/A72/A52

Q1, 2021: Reno 10X Zoom, Reno 2, Reno 2F, Reno 2Z, Reno 3 Pro 5G, A91, F15

Q2, 2021: Oppo Reno, Reno Z, A5 2020, A9 2020

Note: This roll-out plan is not applicable to the EU and EEA region