PM Johnson says bill will stop EU using "stick" against UK

PM Johnson says bill will stop EU using "stick" against UKReuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:23 IST
Britain's plan to break the Brexit divorce treaty through an Internal Market Bill is a protection against any attempts by the European Union to use the "stick" of Northern Ireland against Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
Responding to a legislator who said the EU was seeking to use Northern Ireland as a stick with which to beat Britain, Johnson said: "The intention of this bill is clearly to stop any such use of the stick against this country. That's what it does."
"It's a protection, it's a safety net, it's an insurance policy and it's a very sensible measure," he said, adding he had no desire to use the measures.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Brexit
- Britain
- Northern Ireland
- European Union
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Britain's treasury officials pushing for tax hikes -newspapers
Protest outside Boris Johnson's residence against enforced disappearances in Balochistan
France's Le Drian blames Britain's 'attitude' for Brexit talks impasse
France accuses UK of stalling in post-Brexit trade talks
Britain traces cases linked to Greek flight