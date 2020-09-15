Left Menu
Wi-Fi NOW: Special event highlights India's road to 6 GHz Wi-Fi - a paradigm shift in wireless connectivity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 09:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

Wi-Fi is already the world's most popular and successful wireless technology and now telecom regulators and the global Wi-Fi industry are seeding the ground for the next great leap in wireless connectivity and Internet access: Delicensing of the 6 GHz band. On September 16 at 10 am IST Wi-Fi NOW - the world's premier Wi-Fi industry event, media, advisory organization - will be conducting a special virtual event to highlight and discuss India's road to delicensing the 6 GHz band in order to make this spectrum available to Wi-Fi. The event will feature regulators from India and the UK as well as Wi-Fi technology leaders as well as experts from all over the world.

"The delicensed 6 GHz band is already poised to deliver a leap forward in connectivity in the USA and the UK with many more countries and regions - including Brazil, South Korea, and the EU - expected to follow in short order. The speed and quality of Wi-Fi will be increased by many multiples as a result of the delicensing of the 6 GHz spectrum," says Claus Hetting, CEO & Chairman of Wi-Fi NOW and host of the special virtual event. "We're delighted to be working with regulators in India as well as the international Wi-Fi thought leadership community to deliver this symposium. We believe that 6 GHz Wi-Fi will have a massive transformational impact in all countries where it is adopted. 6 GHz Wi-Fi is simply a paradigm shift and leaps forward in connectivity for consumers, businesses, affordable Internet access, and more. In short: The delicensing of the 6 GHz band in India represents enormous positive socio-economic impact which will be felt decades into the future," continued Hitting.

Speakers at the special virtual event will include representatives from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and other government departments. International technology leaders Broadcom, Cisco, Facebook, Intel, and Qualcomm are also scheduled to speak at the event. The event is conducted in partnership with the ITU-APT, Broadband India Forum, and the Wi-Fi Alliance. The event is public, free and open to viewing at the following URL upon registration: https://wifinowglobal.com/webinar/india6ghz/. The event starts Wednesday, September 16 at 10 am IST.

