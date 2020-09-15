Golf-LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship in S. Korea cancelled - Yonhap
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 09:44 IST
The event had been scheduled to take place from Oct. 22-25 in Busan. Local favorite Jang Ha-na sealed victory in a playoff in the tournament's inaugural edition in 2019.
The 2020 LPGA season has already lost tournaments in China, Thailand, Singapore, and Taiwan because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Tour's Asian swing also features the Toto Japan Classic, which is scheduled to be held in November.
