Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 gets a new Titanium variant with metal strap

Starting from September 18, the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium will be available in a 45mm Bluetooth variant, only in Mystic Black shade. The metal strap will be included in the box.

Updated: 15-09-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:02 IST
Image Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 which initially came with a Stainless Steel case and a leather strap has now got a Titanium model that comes with a metal strap. To recall, the smartwatch comes with a rotating bezel and was launched back in August 2020 in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver color options.

The 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium model measures 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm and weighs 43gm.

"Galaxy Watch3 Titanium boasts all the favorite features of Galaxy Watch3, packaged in a sleek and premium design. In addition to the luxurious design, the Titanium model of Galaxy Watch3 is a versatile offering that combines a comfortable fit with a comprehensive health and wellness experience," Samsung said in a statement.

Galaxy Watch 3: Specs and features

The 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 boasts a 1.4-inch circular Super AMOLED Full Color Always On Display with 360 x 360 resolution. The smartwatch has a water resistance rating of 50 meters and is US Military Standard Compliant (MIL-STD-810G).

The Galaxy Watch 3 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9110 dual-core processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage and runs Tizen Based Wearable OS 5.5. The 45mm model houses a 340mAh battery with support for a WPC-based wireless charging.

As for the health and wellness monitoring features, the smartwatch supports blood pressure and ECG monitoring, blood oxygen (SPO2) tracking, and sleep tracker. Further, it packs 120 home workout program and running analysis feature that helps users improve their performance and reduce injury while running.

Connectivity feature onboard the smartwatch include LTE (optional), Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo. As for the compatibility, it supports the Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 9.0 or above.

Other notable functions on the Galaxy Watch 3 are- Fall Detection, auto chat history, Bitmoji and smart reply.

