Realme Narzo 20 Series goes official in India: Price, Specs and Availability

The Realme Narzo 20 Series has gone official in India. The series comprising the Realme Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro features a 6.5-inch display and octa-core processors and Realme UI.

Starting September 30th, the Narzo 20A will be available in Glory Silver and Victory Blue shades and two memory configurations- 3GB+32GB priced at Rs 8,499 and 4GB+64GB model priced at Rs 9,499 via realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores across the country.

The Narzo 20 will be offered in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options and two storage variants- 4GB+64GB model for Rs 10,499 and the 4GB +128GB model priced at Rs 11,499. The phone will go on sale on September 28.

The Narzo 20 Pro will be available in White Knight and Black Ninja color options and will go on sale on September 25. It has two memory variants- 6GB+64GB model priced at Rs 14,999 and 8GB+128GB model at Rs 16,999.

Realme Narzo 20 series: Specifications

Narzo 20A

The Narzo 20A features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Mini-drop Fullscreen with an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU, up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage which is expandable up to 256GB of dedicated microSD storage card slot.

The phone is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 40 Days of Standby time and support for reverse charging for AIoT devices.

On the camera front, the Narzo 20A features a 12MP main shooter along with a 22mm B&W Lens and 22mm Retro Lens. Additional camera features include Super Nightscape, Portrait Mode, 4K/30fps video recording and 1080P shooting at 30fps. On the front, the 8-megapixel wide-angle selfie snapper with AI Beauty, Portrait Mode, HDR and other features.

The device boots realmeUI based on Android 10.

Narzo 20

The Narzo 20 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop display with an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. It adopts MediaTek Helio G85 Gaming Processor coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

The Narzo 20 is equipped with a 48MP primary shooter that supports a super-high resolution of up to 6000 x 8000, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV and a 4cm Macro lens. The rear camera supports NightScape mode, Bokeh Effect Control and up to 1080P video shooting at 30/60fps. For selfie, you get an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture and 79-degree FOV.

The phone packs a 6000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 45 days of standby time and supports 18W fast charging.

Narzo 20 Pro

The Narzo 20 Pro boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 480nits peak brightness and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor along with Mali-G76 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The 65W SuperDART fast-charging technology offers a 100% charge in just 38 minutes and with just 3 minutes of charge, it offers 5.7 hours of calling, 10 hours of listening to music or 3 rounds of game playing. Realme says the phone features smart five-chip protection and eight temperature sensors for real-time monitoring of power level.

Image Credit: Realme

Coming to the camera department, the quad-camera array at the back of the Narzo 20 Pro houses a 48MP main lens, an 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens with 199-degree FOV, a B&W Portrait Lens for retro-style portraits and a 4cm Macro lens. The rear camera supports 4K video shooting at 30fps, ultra-wide video, Super Nightscape, Portrait Mode and HDR.

There is a 16MP selfie camera powered by Sony IMX 471 sensor.