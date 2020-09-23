Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pixxel partners with Momentus for 2nd satellite launch in 2021

Space tech startup Pixxel on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with in-space satellite transportation and infrastructure company Momentus Inc for launching its second satellite in 2021. Momentus' launch and in-space transfer services provide us with the flexibility to get to the orbit we want, even on a rideshare mission," Pixxel founder and CEO Awais Ahmed said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:05 IST
Pixxel partners with Momentus for 2nd satellite launch in 2021
Representative image

Space tech startup Pixxel on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with in-space satellite transportation and infrastructure company Momentus Inc for launching its second satellite in 2021. Under the agreement with California-based Momentus, Pixxel's second satellite launch will be done in Sun-synchronous orbit using a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket and it will have the option to fly again in 2022. "We are excited to partner with Momentus to get our satellites up in orbit as soon as we can and get the data in the hands of our customers. Momentus' launch and in-space transfer services provide us with the flexibility to get to the orbit we want, even on a rideshare mission," Pixxel founder and CEO Awais Ahmed said in a statement. Pixel is planning to make and launch a constellation of 30 satellites between December 2022 to June 2023.

The Indian space technology firm secured Rs 37 crore in seed round funding led by Blume, grows, and Lightspeed. The company plans to use the fund to develop its first satellite, which is expected to be launched later this year, and accelerate the development of the second satellite.

"Pixel is doing something innovative that hasn't been done in India or the West. With a shared belief in humanity's expansion in space via in-situ resources, we wish this mission the ultimate success," Momentus CEO Mikhail Kokorich said.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Court cases not new for me, says Raut on Kangana's HC plea

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday dismissed as laughable the move to make him a party in a plea filed by actor Kangana Ranaut in the Bombay High Court against the city civic body for demolition of portions of her bungalow here. Backing ...

NCB summons Deepika, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB, which is probing an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khanand Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning, an official said. Padukone...

Apple launches online store in India

Apple has finally marked its first retail presence in the country by way of its very own e-commerce portal named Apple Store Online. The store offers a full range of its products and services directly to customers across India. According to...

Researchers develop tool to inform users about their potential exposure to hydraulic fracturing chemicals

A new, interactive tool created by Penn Medicine researchers allows community members and scientists to find out which toxins may be lurking in their drinking water as a result of fracking. By typing your ZIP code into the website or accomp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020