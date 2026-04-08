Left Menu

Federal Agents Shoot Man in California Arrest Attempt

Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez was shot by ICE agents in central California during an arrest. Mendoza, wanted in El Salvador for murder questioning, allegedly tried to run over an agent. His attorney disputes the account, suggesting a case of mistaken identity. Mendoza is hospitalized and stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:45 IST
Federal Agents Shoot Man in California Arrest Attempt
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic encounter in central California, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shot and injured a man during an attempted arrest. The incident occurred when the agents tried to detain Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez, who is wanted in El Salvador in connection with a murder investigation.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Mendoza attempted to run over one of the agents with his car, prompting the agents to fire defensive shots. Meanwhile, Mendoza's attorney, Patrick Kolasinski, argues that the authorities might have mistaken Mendoza for someone else with a similar name.

The shooting took place in Patterson, southeast of San Francisco, and Mendoza was taken to a hospital where he remains in stable condition. The incident, captured on dashcam footage, is now under investigation by the FBI with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office confirming their non-involvement.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Nigeria: 20 Killed in Northwestern Attack

Violence Erupts in Nigeria: 20 Killed in Northwestern Attack

 Nigeria
2
HDFC Bank Stability: RBI Confirms No Governance Concerns

HDFC Bank Stability: RBI Confirms No Governance Concerns

 India
3
Crude Oil Prices Plummet Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

Crude Oil Prices Plummet Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

 India
4
Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu to Reject 'Sanghi Group' in Upcoming Elections

Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu to Reject 'Sanghi Group' in Upcoming Ele...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026