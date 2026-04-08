Federal Agents Shoot Man in California Arrest Attempt
Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez was shot by ICE agents in central California during an arrest. Mendoza, wanted in El Salvador for murder questioning, allegedly tried to run over an agent. His attorney disputes the account, suggesting a case of mistaken identity. Mendoza is hospitalized and stable.
- Country:
- United States
In a dramatic encounter in central California, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shot and injured a man during an attempted arrest. The incident occurred when the agents tried to detain Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez, who is wanted in El Salvador in connection with a murder investigation.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, Mendoza attempted to run over one of the agents with his car, prompting the agents to fire defensive shots. Meanwhile, Mendoza's attorney, Patrick Kolasinski, argues that the authorities might have mistaken Mendoza for someone else with a similar name.
The shooting took place in Patterson, southeast of San Francisco, and Mendoza was taken to a hospital where he remains in stable condition. The incident, captured on dashcam footage, is now under investigation by the FBI with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office confirming their non-involvement.
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