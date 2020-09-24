Left Menu
Development News Edition

MG Motor India unveils premium SUV Gloster

MG Motor India on Thursday unveiled its premium SUV Gloster, which is equipped with the first level of autonomous driving feature as the company looks to be among the frontrunners in India in the connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) segment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:52 IST
MG Motor India unveils premium SUV Gloster
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

MG Motor India on Thursday unveiled its premium SUV Gloster, which is equipped with the first level of autonomous driving feature as the company looks to be among the frontrunners in India in the connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) segment. The company has opened pre-bookings for the vehicle, which will be launched in the market in October when its full prices will also be announced. Customers can pre-book with a down payment of Rs 1 lakh at the company's dealerships or online.

"When you talk about the future of automobiles -- CASE, three out of those four we have already launched products (in India)... We want to be the frontrunners of CASE in India and that's what we are showcasing the technology," MG Motor India President and CEO Rajeev Chaba told PTI. The company has already launched the connected SUV Hector, and electric vehicle ZS EV and Gloster SUV will be at the start of autonomous driving, he added.

"In the shared mobility, we have signed with Myles and Zoom in India and we are trying to give different subscription and ownership models," Chaba said. Commenting on the launch plans for the GLoster, he said, "We are opening the pre-bookings today (on Thursday) and announcing the pricing in the next two weeks, and deliveries will start during the Navratra time next month." Chaba added that the company will start deliveries to customers round October 20.

The Gloster is expected to compete with the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, which are priced between Rs 29.99 lakh and Rs 36.88 lakh. On the sales expectations of Gloster, Chaba said, "Our sales target is not a huge target. It is like 6,000 units per annum or 500 cars a month. Pricing will be based on all these factors." The Gloster is powered by a 2-litre turbo diesel engine delivering power of 218 ps.

It is equipped with features such as advanced driver assistance system, adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot detection and automatic parking assistant, which help driver of the vehicle during the driving journey. Chaba said the Gloster has the first level of autonomous driving, Level-1, with Level-5 being a fully autonomous vehicle.

"This is the beginning of MG's journey in autonomous vehicles... We are beginning a new chapter in India's auto sector today with the launch of its first autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV," he said. Chaba added that there are multiple scenarios wherein Gloster can sense and make decisions to improve your overall driving experience with ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) technology.

The MG Gloster also has MG i-SMART technology that includes features such as critical tyre pressure voice alert, Shortpedia App that gives short news summaries in English and Hindi, and anti-theft immobilisation via smartphone that remotely halts the engine ignition. The premium SUV also has features like on-demand four-wheel drive and roll-over mitigation.

"It comes with 3D maps from MapMyIndia, which includes COVID-19 testing centre locations in maps apart from various alerts like potholes and speed alerts," the company said. In addition to these, Gloster customers will also get Apple Watch Connectivity and can operate their Gaana app with voice control, alongside personalised welcome and greeting messages, it added.

Chaba said, "The Gloster is also produced at our Halol plant. This is the third product from MG, after the Hector and the ZS EV, which all are produced at Halol plant."

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-U.S. counties using automated signature verification software

U.S. election officials trying to deliver speedy results with limited staff have increasingly turned to software that matches signatures on ballot envelopes to voter records. At least 29 counties across eight states use the artificial intel...

Cong student leader in Kerala booked for providing fake contact info during Covid-19 test

The Kerala police on Thursday filed a case against Congress state students wing chief for allegedly furnishing fake contact information to health workers while undergoing a Covid-19 test recently. Kerala Students Union chief K M Abhijith wa...

Hong Kong activist Wong arrested over unauthorised assembly

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said he was arrested again Thursday for allegedly participating in an unauthorised assembly last October. Wong tweeted that he was arrested when he reported to the semi-autonomous Chinese territo...

Jaydev Galla accuses Andhra govt of 'benefitting' from attacks on Hindu temples

By Deepika Rathour Chauhan Telugu Desam Party TDP MP Jayadev Galla on Thursday accused the Andhra Pradesh Government of getting benefits from attacks on Hindu temples in the state.It is very shocking to see what is happening today to the Hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020