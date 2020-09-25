Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fractal rated in the Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women in 2020 by Great Place to Work® Institute

25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (fractal.ai), one of the largest global providers of AI to Fortune® 500 companies, today announced that it has been recognized among India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women in 2020 by Great Place To Work® Institute.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 14:13 IST
Fractal rated in the Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women in 2020 by Great Place to Work® Institute
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fractal has previously featured in India's Great Places to Work list for 2016, 2017, and is a certified Great Place to Work for 2018, 2019, and 2020 MUMBAI, India, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (fractal.ai), one of the largest global providers of AI to Fortune® 500 companies, today announced that it has been recognized among India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women in 2020 by Great Place To Work® Institute. Great Place to Work® Recognition is one of the most prestigious and credible employer brand recognition programs in the world. This award recognizes Fractal's efforts in building a high trust and inclusive culture.

Fractal's culture stands on the pillars of trust, transparency, and freedom, which naturally promotes a psychologically and emotionally healthy workplace, encourages an inclusive mindset, and enables learning & development opportunities across all levels in the organization. This provides for a nurturing environment for all forms of diversity, and especially for women. In this study, 852 organizations participated across 17 industries. Earlier this year, Fractal was also declared Great Place to Work – Certified™ in India for the fifth consecutive time. Fractal has also been rated in the Top 100 companies to work for in 2016 and 2017 by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

"I am thrilled to see Fractal recognized as a Great Place to Work for women," said Rajeswari Aradhyula, Chief People Officer at Fractal. "We do our best work when we bring our whole selves to work. Fractalites of all genders experience a psychologically safe environment, and we have always known that we can meet our full potential here. We are grateful for this recognition." "Over the years, we have built a high trust culture at Fractal – a radically transparent, client-centric and people-oriented organization. As Fractal grows further in global prominence, our focus on diversity and inclusion will lead to better problem-solving for clients and create an institution that can stand the test of time," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive & Vice-Chairman at Fractal, on this occasion. "We go above and beyond in serving our clients and taking exceptional care of our people. In these challenging times of the pandemic, it becomes even more important to foster a culture of empathy, respect, and inclusion. This recognition is a testament that we are on the right track," said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO, Fractal.

Speaking of her experience, Neha Singh, Client Partner, Technology at Fractal, said, "I want to congratulate everyone at Fractal for this recognition. Personally, for me, Fractal has been an amazing organization. I have grown as a professional, have been given the freedom to chart my path, have asked questions, debated fearlessly, and made friends along the way. Being a mother to a toddler, life is not easy, but Fractal has given me the flexibility to figure out my schedule. There aren't many organizations that allow this". About Fractal Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the artificial intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and uses the power of AI to help the world's most admired Fortune 500 companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data. Fractal has more than 1,500 consultants spread across 15 global locations, including the United States, UK, and India. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in the Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2020 magic quadrant for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information, visit fractal.ai Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/809139/Fractal_Analytics_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand Cricket gets green light to host West Indies and Pakistan

New Zealand Cricket has received the green light from its government to host international cricket during coming summer which comprises series against the West Indies and Pakistan, CEO David White said on Friday. NZC had been working to imp...

Welcome ECI's decision, JD(U) doesn't matter our fight is against BJP, says Tejashwi Yadav after poll dates announcement

We welcome the Election Commission of India ECI announcing the poll dates for Bihar Assembly and the Mahagathbandhan will come to power this time, said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday. The RJD leader said that the Mahagathbandhans Grand...

SC to consider Centre's suggestion of transferable refund vouchers for cancelled flight

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will consider the Centres suggestion of making transferable the refund vouchers to be given to the passengers in lieu of the tickets booked for the flights which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 lockdo...

Turkey seeks arrest of Kurdish politicians over 2014 riots

Turkish prosecutors have issued warrants for the detention of 82 people, including a number pro-Kurdish former lawmakers, as part of an investigation into deadly riots six years ago by Kurds angered at what they perceived to be the governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020