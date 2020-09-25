Fractal rated in the Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women in 2020 by Great Place to Work® Institute

Fractal has previously featured in India's Great Places to Work list for 2016, 2017, and is a certified Great Place to Work for 2018, 2019, and 2020 MUMBAI, India, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (fractal.ai), one of the largest global providers of AI to Fortune® 500 companies, today announced that it has been recognized among India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women in 2020 by Great Place To Work® Institute. Great Place to Work® Recognition is one of the most prestigious and credible employer brand recognition programs in the world. This award recognizes Fractal's efforts in building a high trust and inclusive culture.

Fractal's culture stands on the pillars of trust, transparency, and freedom, which naturally promotes a psychologically and emotionally healthy workplace, encourages an inclusive mindset, and enables learning & development opportunities across all levels in the organization. This provides for a nurturing environment for all forms of diversity, and especially for women. In this study, 852 organizations participated across 17 industries. Earlier this year, Fractal was also declared Great Place to Work – Certified™ in India for the fifth consecutive time. Fractal has also been rated in the Top 100 companies to work for in 2016 and 2017 by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

"I am thrilled to see Fractal recognized as a Great Place to Work for women," said Rajeswari Aradhyula, Chief People Officer at Fractal. "We do our best work when we bring our whole selves to work. Fractalites of all genders experience a psychologically safe environment, and we have always known that we can meet our full potential here. We are grateful for this recognition." "Over the years, we have built a high trust culture at Fractal – a radically transparent, client-centric and people-oriented organization. As Fractal grows further in global prominence, our focus on diversity and inclusion will lead to better problem-solving for clients and create an institution that can stand the test of time," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive & Vice-Chairman at Fractal, on this occasion. "We go above and beyond in serving our clients and taking exceptional care of our people. In these challenging times of the pandemic, it becomes even more important to foster a culture of empathy, respect, and inclusion. This recognition is a testament that we are on the right track," said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO, Fractal.

Speaking of her experience, Neha Singh, Client Partner, Technology at Fractal, said, "I want to congratulate everyone at Fractal for this recognition. Personally, for me, Fractal has been an amazing organization. I have grown as a professional, have been given the freedom to chart my path, have asked questions, debated fearlessly, and made friends along the way. Being a mother to a toddler, life is not easy, but Fractal has given me the flexibility to figure out my schedule. There aren't many organizations that allow this". About Fractal Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the artificial intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and uses the power of AI to help the world's most admired Fortune 500 companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data. Fractal has more than 1,500 consultants spread across 15 global locations, including the United States, UK, and India. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in the Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2020 magic quadrant for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information, visit fractal.ai