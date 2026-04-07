Ukraine Faces Financial Turmoil Amidst Political Strife: A Push for Critical Tax Reforms

In a bid to meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) reform requirements, Ukraine's parliament passed a key tax law on Tuesday, according to lawmakers. However, other necessary legislative measures remain stalled without sufficient backing.

After failing to meet critical deadlines in late 2025 and early 2026, Ukraine risks losing billions in financial support from major lenders. Currently, a €90 billion package is held up by Hungary, forcing Kyiv to explore alternative financing channels. This financial strain surfaces amid accusations within the parliament of ineffective communication by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The military tax bill, enacted after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, passed with necessary votes but also prompted debate. Opposition figures argue military tax revenue should focus solely on security and defense. The IMF is urging the expansion of Ukraine's tax base to meet a $52 billion financing requirement. Parliamentary sessions continue to see political tension, revealing significant hurdles for the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)