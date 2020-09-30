Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-China preparing an antitrust investigation into Google -sources

A potential probe would also look at accusations that Google's market position could cause "extreme damage" to Chinese companies like Huawei, as losing the U.S. tech giant's support for Android-based operating systems would lead to loss of confidence and revenue, a second person said. The sources were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter and declined to be identified.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:56 IST
EXCLUSIVE-China preparing an antitrust investigation into Google -sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China is preparing to launch an antitrust probe into Alphabet Inc's Google, looking into allegations it has leveraged the dominance of its Android mobile operating system to stifle competition, two people familiar with the matter said.

The case was proposed by telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd last year and has been submitted by the country's top market regulator to the State Council's antitrust committee for review, they added. A decision on whether to proceed with a formal investigation may come as soon as October and could be affected by the state of China's relationship with the United States, one of the people said.

The potential investigation follows a raft of actions by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to hobble Chinese tech companies, citing national security risks. This has included putting Huawei on its trade blacklist, threatening similar action for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, and ordering TikTok owner ByteDance to divest the short-form video app.

It also comes as China embarks on a major revamp of its antitrust laws with proposed amendments including a dramatic increase in maximum fines and expanded criteria for judging a company's control of a market. A potential probe would also look at accusations that Google's market position could cause "extreme damage" to Chinese companies like Huawei, as losing the U.S. tech giant's support for Android-based operating systems would lead to loss of confidence and revenue, a second person said.

The sources were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and declined to be identified. Google did not provide immediate comment, while Huawei declined to comment. China's top market regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation, and the State Council did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

EUROPE'S EXAMPLE The U.S. trade blacklist bars Google from providing technical support to new Huawei phone models and access to Google Mobile Services, the bundle of developer services upon which most Android apps are based.

Google had a temporary license that exempted it from the ban on Huawei but it expired in August. It was not immediately clear what Google services the potential probe would focus on. Most Chinese smartphone vendors use an open-source version of the Android platform with alternatives to Google services on their domestic phones. Google's search, email, and other services are blocked in China.

Huawei has said it missed its 2019 revenue target by $12 billion, which company officials have attributed to U.S. actions against it. Seeking to overcome its reliance on Google, the Chinese firm announced plans this month to introduce its proprietary Harmony operating system in smartphones next year. Chinese regulators will be looking at examples set by their peers in Europe and in India if it proceeds with the antitrust investigation, the first source said.

"China will also look at what other countries have done, including holding inquiries with Google executives," said the person. The second source added that one learning point would be how fines are levied based on a firm's global revenues rather than local revenues.

The European Union fined Google 4.3 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in 2018 over anticompetitive practices, including forcing phone makers to pre-install Google apps on Android devices and blocking them from using rivals to Google's Android and search engine. That decision prompted Google to give European users more choice over default search tools and giving handset makers more leeway to use competing systems.

Indian authorities are looking into allegations that Google is abusing its market position to unfairly promote its mobile payments app.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday all times GMT 1048 SVITOLINA SURVIVES ZARAZUA SCAREThird seed Elina Svitolina, who lifted the Strasbourg title on Saturday, was hande...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Vaccine hopesResults from an early safety study of Modernas coronavirus vaccine candidate in older adults showed that it produced virus-neutralizing antibodies at levels similar to...

Germany finds two more swine fever cases, one in new area

Two more cases of African swine fever ASF have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, with one found outside the area of the first discoveries, the federal agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.One new dis...

Restricted functioning of Delhi HC to continue till Oct 8

The Delhi High Court Wednesday decided to extend its restricted functioning till October 8 in view of the persisting coronavirus pandemic in the national capital. The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court decided to extend the restricted fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020