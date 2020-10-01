LTI Launches Canvas PolarSled Enabling Rapid Migration to Snowflake

Left Menu
01-10-2020
Representative Image.

LTI Canvas PolarSled approaches migration to Snowflake in three layers, each with a specific set of tools, governance and outcomes: 1. A consulting led and contextualized migration strategy and design 2. End-to-end migration across entire analytics value chain by leveraging LTI tools & accelerators 3. Optimizing Snowflake data platform post-migration Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said, "At LTI, we are excited about innovations in the data modernization landscape. Our partnership with Snowflake is instrumental in amplifying our capabilities to deliver next-gen projects and enhanced outcomes for our clients in this space. We designed LTI Canvas PolarSled, to design, implement and manage Snowflake migration programs efficiently and enable customers to expedite their journey to cloud." Kevin Miller, VP – System Integrators, Snowflake, said, "LTI has a strong focus on building comprehensive capabilities around Snowflake. They are an industry leader in providing Snowflake consulting and technology services to enterprises across the globe. We believe LTI Canvas PolarSled is an exponential framework that will offer differentiated value to customers through the process of migration to Snowflake." LTI works with leading global organizations providing comprehensive Snowflake implementation and migration services including design, preparation, re-platforming and performance optimization. About LTI : LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 420 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 32 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 30,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Follow us at @LTI_Global More Info : • LTI Canvas PolarSled - https://canvas.lntinfotech.com/lti-canvas-polarSled.html • LTI Canvas – Designing the Future of Software Engineering - https://canvas.lntinfotech.com • LTI SafeRadius – A return to workplace mobile app - https://www.lntinfotech.com/lti-saferadius/ Connect with LTI : • Read our News and Blogs • Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn • Like us on Facebook • Watch our videos on YouTube Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044154/LTI_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

