Left Menu
Development News Edition

Radish seeds, meats and cheeses launched to space station

While growing radishes in orbit may sound trivial, “it is actually a transition from basic plant biology in space to a production system” that could benefit moon and Mars explorers, said Karl Hasenstein, a biology professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette who is leading the experiment. Larger plants like peppers and tomatoes should follow in a few years, adding to astronauts' diet.

PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 03-10-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 17:50 IST
Radish seeds, meats and cheeses launched to space station

A space station cargo ship rocketed into orbit Friday carrying a 360-degree camera for spacewalking, radish seeds for growing and a smorgasbord of fancy meats and cheeses for feasting. Northrop Grumman launched its capsule to the International Space Station from the Virginia coast, providing a nighttime treat for observers from the Carolinas to New England, at least where skies were clear.

The 8,000-pound (3,600-kilogram) shipment should reach the space station Monday. Stashed aboard the Cygnus capsule: pressurized air tanks to help offset a vexing leak at the space station, a new USD 23 million titanium toilet custom fit for women, and a virtual reality camera to provide cinematic views of spacewalks and other outdoor shots.

Plus there's more fresh food than usual, given that the space station population will be expanding from six to seven with SpaceX's second astronaut launch on October 31. Among the delicacies requested by the astronauts: proscuitto, Genoa salami, smoked Gouda and provolone, brie, cherry tomatoes, oranges, pecans and chocolate-covered cranberries in plenty of time for Thanksgiving.

The astronauts also will get a chance to enjoy their own harvest. Researchers are hoping for 40 radishes from the seeds going up, within a month. While growing radishes in orbit may sound trivial, “it is actually a transition from basic plant biology in space to a production system” that could benefit moon and Mars explorers, said Karl Hasenstein, a biology professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette who is leading the experiment.

Larger plants like peppers and tomatoes should follow in a few years, adding to astronauts' diet. NASA's new toilet, meanwhile, will be tested at the orbiting outpost before accompanying astronauts to the moon in a few years. It will join two larger, old-style, Russian-built commodes already up there.

The new one is designed to better accommodate women, who are expected to have an increasing presence in space exploration. This particular capsule, in fact, the SS Kalpana Chawla, is named after the first India-born woman in space. Chawla was among the seven astronauts killed in the 2003 shuttle Columbia accident.

The delivery is running a little late. Bad weather at Wallops Island led to a two-day delay earlier in the week, then software issues forced a last-minute launch abort of Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket on Thursday..

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

6 members of Sushil Moonch gang expelled from Muzaffarnagar dist

Six members of the Sushil Mooch gang have been expelled from the district for six months under the Goondas Act allegedly because they were terrorising people before the upcoming panchayat elections, officials said Saturday. Senior Superint...

Azerbaijan president criticises mediators; fighting rages on

Heavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan continued Saturday in their conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijans president criticised the international mediators who have tried for decades to resolve t...

Retired CBI officer arrested by agency in Rs 25-lakh bribery case

The CBI arrested its recently retired officer, who was involved in fodder scam probe in Bihar and also investigated other high profile cases, for allegedly receiving Rs 25 lakh from a company, Usha Martin, to settle a case against it probed...

Short supply, high demand push egg prices up in Bengal

After onion and potato, eggs, another kitchen staple, became dearer in West Bengal due to a shortage in supply and rising demand, and consumers may not get respite soon from soaring prices of the poultry product with upcoming festive season...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020