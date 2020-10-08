ICEA sets up committee on capital goods sector reforms
Mobile industry body ICEA on Thursday announced the creation of a committee to identify technology gaps in various capital goods and engineering segments. The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), whose members include Apple, Foxconn, Lava and Wistron, said the capital goods committee will review changes to facilitate manufacturing depth under 'Make in India' through technology depth. It will also evaluate framework to support research and development and sourcing of cutting-edge technology in capital goods, robotics and instrumentation.
"To make India 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and to become leaders in mobile phone and electronics manufacturing, we must master the capital goods ecosystem, too," ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said in a statement. The committee has been set up under Foxconn India Country Head and Managing Director Josh Foulger.
