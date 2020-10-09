Vivo V20 tipped to be priced at Rs 24,990 in India

Vivo V20 is all set to launch in India on October 13 and it will be sold via Flipkart. While the Flipkart microsite has earlier suggested that the device will be launched in the Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 price segment, a new leak reveals the exact pricing of the phone.

According to leaker Ishan Agarwal, the Vivo V20 with 64MP Night camera and 33W FlashCharge might cost Rs 24,990 in India.

I'm hearing that the vivo V20 might cost ₹24,990 in India.What do you think about the price? #vivoV20Series #vivoV20 #DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/AZnTxBnuxO — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 9, 2020

Touted as the slimmest phone in the Rs 20k-30k price segment, the Vivo V20 will be offered in Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz color options. The phone was launched in Europe last month alongside the Vivo V20 Pro.

Vivo V20: Specifications

The Vivo V20 features an Anti-Glare Matte Glass and a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400-pixels resolution. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone is armored with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with a 33W FlashCharge fast-charging solution.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V20 has a triple rear camera module comprising a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, it features a 44-megapixel Eye Autofocus selfie snapper that supports 4k video shooting.

The Vivo V20 will run on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 OS.