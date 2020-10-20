Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMC to raise fresh capital as liquidity troubles deepen

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest theater chain, said on Tuesday it would issue shares to raise cash, but warned it may still not have enough liquidity to help it avoid restructuring its debt. The company, whose shares fell nearly 11%, said it would sell up to 15 million of its Class A common stocks, adding that a failure to restructure debt would result in it seeking bankruptcy protection.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:01 IST
AMC to raise fresh capital as liquidity troubles deepen
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest theater chain, said on Tuesday it would issue shares to raise cash, but warned it may still not have enough liquidity to help it avoid restructuring its debt.

The company, whose shares fell nearly 11%, said it would sell up to 15 million of its Class A common stocks, adding that a failure to restructure debt would result in it seeking bankruptcy protection. Big theater chains such as AMC, rival Cineworld Group, and others have reopened many locations, but audiences have been thin due to virus fears and delays in major releases by studios. Small and mid-sized theater companies have said they may not survive the impact of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, it had said more than 80% of its theaters in the United States would remain open, but the number of people visiting its cinemas has slumped 85% compared to last year. AMC said it expects revenue for the third quarter to be about $119.5 million, below market expectation of $155 million. The company had raked in $1.32 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The move to issue fresh shares follows a grim evaluation by ratings agency S&P earlier this month, which said the company has only six months of cash unless it raises more capital. AMC shares have more than halved in value so far this year and last week Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron told Reuters the company may need to raise additional capital either entirely or mostly through equity.

"In the event the Company determines that these sources of liquidity will not be available to it or will not allow it to meet its obligations as they become due, it would likely seek an in-court or out-of-court restructuring of its liabilities," the company said in a filing on Tuesday. (https://bit.ly/35jXM6t)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Toddler raped, killed in UP's Ghaziabad; accused known to family arrested

A two-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped and later killed by her fathers acquaintance with her body found in Kavi Nagar here on Tuesday, police said. She was lured on the pretext of getting her some food by her fathers old acquainta...

Zambia adjourns creditor meetings to defer Eurobond payments

Zambias government said on Tuesday it had adjourned meetings with creditors on a proposal to defer payments on its Eurobonds to Nov. 13 due to a lack of quorum, pushing the copper producer further towards a protracted debt overhaul. The mee...

Thailand admits first foreign tourists in 7 months

Thailands tourist industry on Tuesday took a modest step toward reviving its coronavirus-battered fortunes by welcoming 39 visitors who flew in from Shanghai, the first such arrivals since regular travelers were banned from entry almost sev...

European nations mixed in their response to virus spikes

Countries across Europe are battling coronavirus infection spikes with new lockdowns, curfews, face mask orders and virus tracking smart phone apps. In a small indication of success, Spains government said it wont extend a state of emergenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020