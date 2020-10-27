Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Comm, Micron partner for e-SIM business; shipments to start in H1 2021

"Micron Technology, Inc and Tata Communications...are joining forces to create a worldwide cellular-enabled connectivity solution that will simplify and accelerate large-scale global deployment of internet of things (IoT) devices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:27 IST
Tata Comm, Micron partner for e-SIM business; shipments to start in H1 2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tata Communications on Tuesday said it has partnered with Micron Technology for a cloud based e-SIM business to replace the existing physical SIM cards. The e-SIM shipments are expected to start in the first half of next year, it added. "Micron Technology, Inc and Tata Communications...are joining forces to create a worldwide cellular-enabled connectivity solution that will simplify and accelerate large-scale global deployment of internet of things (IoT) devices. "This solution will be powered by a new virtual SIM, the world's first cloud-based embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM), which offers a flexible, scalable alternative to conventional physical SIM cards," Tata Communications said in a statement. The cloud-based e-SIM will be enabled by Micron. "With this technology, the Tata Communications MOVE Global IoT Solution will offer a pervasive, end-to-end solution for zero-touch onboarding of connected IoT devices to cloud services across 200 countries and territories - backed by the company's relationships with more than 600 mobile network operators worldwide," the statement added. Industry projections of 50 billion IoT device deployments by 2020 has fallen short, with only around 9 billion IoT devices deployed as of now, it said. The disparity stems from vastly underestimated challenges with cellular-enabled connectivity and cybersecurity, which hamper IoT growth, the company said. "IoT solutions can help businesses become more efficient and productive, and can also bring in new opportunities and innovations, enabling them to scale new levels of growth. "By joining forces with Micron to reimagine edge connectivity and security, we will create a new paradigm that will rapidly accelerate and simplify IoT deployment," Tata Communications Chief Strategy Officer Tri Pham said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash summoned again by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Tuesday raided a residence of Karishma Prakash, the manager of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, here and seized a small quantity of hashish, an official said. The NCB, which is probing alleged nexus betw...

India-US partnership stands on firm foundation of shared principles, common strategic interests: PM Modi

India and the US held a productive and successful third round of 22 dialogue here, signing the foundational Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA and expanding their defence cooperation as visiting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sai...

Greece exceeds 1,200 daily COVID-19 infections for first time

Greece recorded a single-day record of 1,259 confirmed coronavirus infections on Tuesday, health authorities said, while the education minister tested positive for the virus.Tuesdays jump followed 715 new cases recorded on Monday. Greece ha...

Will withdraw accreditation if DNB trainees not paid pending stipend: NBE to Hindu Rao Hospital

The National Board of Examinations NBE on Tuesday warned the the administration of the Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi of withdrawing accreditation if the facility does not immediately release the pending stipend to the Diplomate of National Bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020