Gayle's 99 powers KXIP to 185-4 against RR

Chris Gayle missed his hundred by a whisker as Kings XI Punjab posted 185 for four against Rajasthan Royals in a crucial IPL match here on Friday. Gayle smashed a 63-ball 99, while Rahul hit 46 off 41 after KXIP were sent in to bat by RR skipper Steve Smith.

Jofra Archer (2/26) and Ben Stokes (2/32) took two wickets each for RR. Brief Score: Kings XI Punjab: 185 for 4 in 20 overs (Chris Gayle 99; Ben Stokes 2/32).