Dynamatic inks pact with CSIR-CSIO for joint development of futuristic solutions

Bengaluru-headquartered Dynamatic Technologies Ltd and Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIR-CSIO) have signed an MoU for jointly designing, developing and manufacturing futuristic solutions for the defence and aerospace, healthcare and agriculture industry.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-10-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 12:06 IST
Bengaluru-headquartered Dynamatic Technologies Ltd and Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIR-CSIO) have signed an MoU for jointly designing, developing and manufacturing futuristic solutions for the defence and aerospace, healthcare and agriculture industry. "Our partnership with CSIO is aligned to Government of India's vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat. Symbiotic relationships between private sector and government research labs will go a long way in our endeavour to build a self-reliant India", a Dynamatic statement said.

The MoU was inked to develop collaborative activities in the research areas of Multi-spectral surveillance payloads of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), spraying technologies including electrostatic techniques for agricultural purposes using UAS, Instrumentation for ventilators and respirators and instrumentation for homeland security applications, it said.

